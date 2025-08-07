Draft voter list for Rucsu election published

The Election Commission has published the draft voter list for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) and hall union elections, 2025.

According to the list announced on Wednesday night, a total of 25,127 students are eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

Among them, 15,440 voters are male students residing in 11 residential halls, while 9,687 voters are female students residing in 6 residential halls.

As a result, male students constitute 61.65% of the total voters, and female students account for 38.35%.

Of the 17 halls, Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall has the highest number of registered voters with 2,398.

Other male halls include Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall with 1,947 voters, Motihar Hall with 1,618, Mother Bhasha Hall with 1,573, Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall with 1,542 and Bijoy 24 Hall with 1,303 voters.

Additionally, Shah Makhdum Hall has 1,247 voters, Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall has 1,035, Syed Amir Ali Hall has 988, Sher-e-Bangla Fazlul Huq Hall has 972 and Nawab Abdul Latif Hall has the lowest number of male voters with 817.

Among female residential halls, July 36 Hall has the highest number of voters at 2,153.

It is followed by Mannujan Hall with 2,007, Rokeya Hall with 1,816, Rahmatunnesa Hall with 1,547 and Taposi Rabeya Hall with the lowest number of female voters at 1,037.

As per the election schedule, objections regarding the draft voter list and their resolution will take place from Thursday to Tuesday.

The final voter list is set to be published on August 14.

Moreover, the final list of candidates will be announced on September 4.

Voting will be held in the residential halls on September 15 from 9am to 4pm, followed by vote counting and result announcement on the same day.