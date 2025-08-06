Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Two students among three killed in Sunamganj road accident

Eyewitnesses said the two students were returning to the city along with other passengers when the vehicle collided head-on with a bus

Three passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, including two students, were killed in a head-on collision with a bus in Bahadurpur area of Sunamganj. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 03:49 PM

Three passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, including two students, were killed in a head-on collision with a bus in the Bahadurpur area of Sunamganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased are Afsana Khushi, 17, a first-year student of Sunamganj Textile Institute, Sneha Chakraborty, 18, a student of Sunamganj University of Science and Technology, and Shafiqul Islam, 50, a resident of Alipara in the city.

Eyewitnesses said the two students were returning to the city in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw along with other passengers from Sunamganj University of Science and Technology and Sunamganj Textile Institute. On their way back, the vehicle collided head-on with a bus in the Bahadurpur area.

Shafiqul and Afsana died on the spot.

Locals rescued the seriously injured and took them to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, where Sneha died while undergoing treatment.

Two more people, critically injured in the incident, have been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Sunamganj traffic official Mohammad Hanif Mia said: “Upon receiving information about the collision, we recovered the three bodies and sent them to the morgue of Sunamganj Sadar Hospital.”

Topics:

Road AccidentSunamganjSylhet MAG Osmani Medical College
