Traffic guidelines for July Uprising events at Manik Mia Avenue Tuesday

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday issued a traffic guideline ahead of the day-long cultural program and drone show to be held at Manik Mia Avenue marking the "July Mass Uprising Day" on Tuesday, to ensure better traffic management.

The DMP in a statement on Monday requested all to avoid the roads near the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area and Manik Mia Avenue and to follow the diversions at the following points and take alternative routes.

"We have sought full cooperation of all the city dwellers in this connection," said the DMP statement signed by its Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali.

Diversion points and alternative roads:

Aarong Crossing (West End of Manik Mia Avenue):

Vehicles coming from the North via Mirpur Road or from Mohammadpur via Asadgate towards Khejur Bagan/Farmgate will not turn left at Aarong Crossing but will proceed straight southwards via the eastern end of Dhanmondi-27 to Mirpur Road.

In addition, vehicles coming from the South of Mirpur Road (from Science Lab Crossing) towards Khejur Bagan/Farmgate will not turn right at Aarong Crossing but will proceed straight northwards and will turn right at Ganabhaban Crossing to Lake Road-Urojahaj Crossing-Bijay Sarani Crossing.

Khejur Bagan Crossing (East end of Manik Mia Avenue):

Vehicles coming from the elevated expressway via Indira Road to Dhanmondi will not go straight to Manik Mia Avenue at Khejur Bagan Crossing, but will turn right at Urojahaj Crossing, turn left at Lake Road, turn left at Ganabhaban Crossing, and proceed straight south towards Dhanmondi via Mirpur Road.

However, to avoid traffic congestion/inconvenience during the event, vehicles going from the elevated expressway to Dhanmondi/Mohammadpur are requested to use the FDC (Hatirjheel) ramp instead of using the Farmgate exit ramp.

Farmgate Crossing:

Vehicles heading towards Khejur Bagan/Manik Mia Avenue/Mirpur from Farmgate will not take a left turn from Farmgate, but will go straight to Bijoy Sarani and turn left at Urojahaj Crossing/Lake Road.

Ganabhaban Crossing:

Vehicles coming from the north via Mirpur Road towards Farmgate/Sonargaon will turn left at Ganabhaban Crossing instead of going straight south and turn right at Lake Road-Urojahaz Crossing-Bijoy Sarani Crossing and proceed towards Farmgate.

In addition, vehicles coming from Mohammadpur via Asadgate towards Khejur Bagan/Farmgate will not turn right at Asadgate Crossing but will turn left at Ganabhaban Crossing and turn right at Lake Road-Urojahaz Crossing-Bijoy Sarani Crossing.

Use of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road from Agargaon to Shishu Mela:

Vehicles moving via Manik Mia Avenue are requested to use Syed Mahbub Morshed Road from Agargaon to Shishu Mela on Tuesday.

Parking instructions:

Visitors arriving at the event tomorrow, including their own/hired vehicles, are requested to park their vehicles at the Agargaon Old Trade Fair Grounds.