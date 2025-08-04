Monday, August 04, 2025

2 suspected thieves lynched in Sirajganj

The incident occurred on Sunday night

Map of Sirajganj. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 01:52 PM

Two individuals were beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft while crossing the Jamuna River in the Pachthakuri area under Chhongachha Union of Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

The incident occurred on Sunday night.

The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

Their bodies have been kept at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Sirajganj River Police Rafiqul Islam said that the two men were killed in a mob beating following suspicion of cattle theft.

Further details are being investigated.

Sirajganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Mokhlesur Rahman said that, according to initial information, cattle were stolen from the Sariakandi area in Bogura.

A group of individuals was transporting the cattle by boat when they were attacked on suspicion of being thieves.

An investigation is underway to uncover the full circumstances of the incident.

Topics:

SirajganjBeaten to deathTheft Allegation
