Fire at Shahjibazar power station plunges Habiganj into darkness

Power supply from both Palli Bidyut and the Habiganj distribution center remains suspended

 

Photo : UNB
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 11:02 PM

The entire Habiganj district plunged into darkness after a fire broke out at the 33/11 kV switching station of Shahjibazar Power Plant on Thursday night.

The fire originated from a current transformer (CT) and breaker around 7:30pm, according to Mizan, an employee at the station.

Fire service personnel managed to bring the blaze under control within minutes of the incident, he said.

Power supply via the Palli Bidyut line and the Habiganj distribution center remains suspended.

Officials and staff are currently working to restore electricity, said Manjurul Murshed, executive engineer of the Habiganj Power Division, adding that it is still unclear when power will be fully restored.

 

