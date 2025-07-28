Couple burnt in gas leak fire in Savar

A couple sustained burn injuries in a fire caused by a gas leak from a cylinder at their kitchen in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Sunday in the Gohailbari area of Ashulia. The victims were later admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The burn victims, Mintu, 35 and his wife Bobita, 30, are originally from Ulipur upazila in Kurigram.

They were living in a tin-shed house owned by one Nazrul Islam in Gohailbari and worked at a local garment factory.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident physician at the burn institute, said: “The two were brought in with burn injuries around 9pm on Sunday. About 60% of Mintu’s body and 35% of Bobita’s body were burnt in the fire.”

Neighbours said Mintu went to the kitchen after returning home from work in the evening. Bobita was also with him at the time. Moments later, people nearby heard their screams and rushed to rescue them.

House owner Nazrul Islam said: “Both Mintu and Bobita work at the same garment factory. Mintu went to the kitchen on the veranda to smoke a cigarette. As soon as he lit the fire, his body caught on fire. Bobita, who was beside him, also got burned. Gas had accumulated in the kitchen from a leak in the cylinder pipe. There was no explosion and the kitchen itself was not damaged.”

Bobita’s cousin, Premananda Chandra Barman, said: “Doctors said Mintu’s condition is not good. Bobita is comparatively in better shape. They had been living in the Gohailbari area and working at a garment factory.”