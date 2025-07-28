Bus services on Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi route halted over attack on driver

Bus services on the Chapainawabganj–Rajshahi route have remained suspended since Monday morning following a dispute between transport workers of the two districts.

Passengers traveling along the route have been facing trouble since morning, with many forced to use smaller vehicles such as CNG-run autorickshaws at high fares.

Anarul Islam, a leader of transport workers in Chapainawabganj, said the workers and bus drivers from both the Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi routes were locked in an altercation over a trifling matter on Friday.

At one stage, transport workers and bus drivers from the Rajshahi route beat up a driver on the Chapainawabganj route mercilessly.

Protesting the assault, a bus from Rajshahi was vandalized in Chapainawabganj, he said.

As a result, all direct passenger bus services between the two districts have been suspended.

A meeting between transport owners and workers from both districts is scheduled to be held on Monday at the Rajshahi Bus Owners’ Association office in an effort to resolve the dispute.