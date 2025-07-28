Monday, July 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

HSC examinee dies of snakebite in Magura

Family took him to traditional healers before going to hospital

 

Magura Map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 12:23 PM

An HSC examinee died after being bitten by a snake at Shreekantapur village in Magura Sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shaon Shikder, a resident of the village.

According to locals, Shaon was playing games on his mobile phone near his house.

As a power outage plunged the area into darkness, he was returning home when he was bitten by a snake.

After the bite, his family first took him to two local traditional healers for treatment.

As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital around 11pm, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Magura Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Ayub Ali said an unnatural death case was filed.

 

Topics:

MaguraSnake
Read More

3 killed, 15 injured in Magura road crash

Death reference in Magura child rape, murder case reaches HC

Speech-impaired girl abducted, raped in Magura; two held

Magura victim’s mother can’t accept acquittal of three others in rape-murder case

Magura rape-murder: Hitu Sheikh sentenced to death

Magura rape-murder: Court sets Saturday to deliver verdict

Latest News

Nine-member probe commission formed over Milestone incident

Fire scare disrupts National Consensus Commission meeting

CA Yunus: Doctors are the heroes of the July uprising

BNP returns to consensus commission meeting after brief walkout

20th day of second-phase NCC talks underway

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x