HSC examinee dies of snakebite in Magura

An HSC examinee died after being bitten by a snake at Shreekantapur village in Magura Sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shaon Shikder, a resident of the village.

According to locals, Shaon was playing games on his mobile phone near his house.

As a power outage plunged the area into darkness, he was returning home when he was bitten by a snake.

After the bite, his family first took him to two local traditional healers for treatment.

As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital around 11pm, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Magura Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Ayub Ali said an unnatural death case was filed.