4 children drown in Noakhali, Narsingdi

  • Two children drowned in a water body in Munshefer Char area of Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi on Sunday morning
  • Two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali district on Sunday
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 06:29 PM

Four children including two minor cousins drowned in separate incidents in Narsingdi and Noakhali on Sunday.

In Narsingdi, two children drowned in a water body in Munshefer Char area of Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Alif Mia, 3, son of Shakil Mia and Mayamoni, 3, daughter of Sohel Mia of Putia union.

Quoting local people, Afzal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibpur Model police station, said Alif and Mayamoni fell into a water body while playing near it during rain around 11am and drowned there.

Later, local people recovered the bodies of the two children from the water body.

In Noakhali, two minor cousins drowned in a pond in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Md Ibrahim, 4, son of Md Abu Sufiyan, and Nadim Hossain, 3, son of Md Sharif, both residents of the upazila.

Quoting local people, Bimol Karmokar, officer-in-charge of Companiganj police station, said the two children fell into a pond near their house in the afternoon while their family members were engaged with household chores.

Getting no whereabouts of the two children for long, their family members began searching for them and eventually recovered their bodies from the pond.

They were taken to Companiganj upazila health complex, where doctors declared them dead.

NoakhaliNarsingdiChildren drowned
