Youth who stabbed ASI found dead in Gaibandha pond

The youth reportedly stabbed the officer multiple times on Thursday night and the motive behind the attack remains unclear

Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 03:04 PM

The body of a youth, who allegedly stabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police at Saghata thana in Gaibandha district on Thursday night, was recovered from a nearby pond on Friday morning.

The deceased was Sizu Mah, a trainee at the Technical Training Center (TTC) in Gaibandha.

According to police, the youth entered the Saghata police station around 10:45pm on Thursday and suddenly attacked ASI Mohsin Ali with a sharp weapon, stabbing him repeatedly.

He then reportedly snatched the officer's rifle and fled the scene. In an apparent attempt to evade capture, the youth jumped into a pond adjacent to the police station.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search, but were unable to locate him by midnight. A diving team was called in from Rangpur on Friday morning and recovered the youth's body from the pond.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Rangpur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Aminul Islam and Superintendent of Police (SP) Nishat Anjella visited the scene on Friday morning to oversee the investigation.

