Bangladeshi youth killed by BSF in Feni border

A Bangladeshi youth, Md Millat Hossain, 21, was killed by gunfire from the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Baspadua border in Parshuram upazila of Feni. Another man, Md Afsar, 31, was injured in the incident.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Friday, near pillar 2164/3-S, under the Gathuma BOP jurisdiction inside Indian territory.

The deceased, Millat Hossain, was the son of Yusuf Mia of Baspadua in Parshuram municipality, while the injured Afsar is the son of the late Eyar Ahmed from the same area.

According to local sources, Millat and Afsar crossed the border towards India that night when BSF personnel opened fire targeting them.

Both were rescued by locals and initially taken to Parshuram Upazila Health Complex, then transferred to Feni General Hospital. Millat died while receiving treatment there.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mosharaf Hossain, commander of the Border Guard Bangladesh’s (BGB) Feni Battalion (4 BGB), said: “The Baspadua border area is prone to smuggling. Upon learning about the death and injury caused by BSF firing, BGB immediately inspected the site. We will issue a written protest to the BSF.”

Following the incident, Abu Taleb, former mayor of Parshuram municipality and member of BNP’s Central Executive Committee, expressed strong condemnation.

He said: “Shooting dead our citizens on the border of Bangladesh’s sovereign soil has almost become a routine. The BSF is causing one Bangladeshi youth’s death after another, while the government remains indifferent.”

He added: “There has been no effective diplomatic protest, and the government has raised barely any voice on the international stage. To stop killings at the border, state firmness and international pressure are necessary, not mere letters.”

Abu Taleb extended deep condolences and sympathy to Millat’s family and demanded proper medical treatment for the injured Afsar.

Meanwhile, the killing at the border has sparked intense anger and concern among the local community.