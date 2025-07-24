Thursday, July 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

College girl feigns abduction to get iPhone from family

Police said Mahiya Akhter planned the act for days after being denied money for a phone

Officer-in-charge of Rupganj police station Tarikul Islam in a press briefing at the police station on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 07:41 PM

Police have detained a college girl and her two classmates, including a boy, for staging a drama of abduction and gang-rape to collect money from her family to purchase an iPhone in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district.

The mastermind of the incident Mahiya Akhter was working on the ideas for several days as her family refused to give her money for the mobile phone, police said.

Her detained classmates are Sifat Mia and Cynthia Akhter.

All three are intermediate students of local Government Murapara College in the commerce group.

Officer-in-charge of Rupganj police station Tarikul Islam disclosed it at a press briefing at the police station on Thursday.

On Wednesday, rumours spread on social media that a female student of the Murapara College had been abducted and gang-raped.

Her family even filed an abduction case with the police.

Police began an investigation into the incident with the help of technology and detected the plot staged for purchasing the mobile phone, the OC said.

As per the plan, Mahiya had left home on Tuesday morning, telling her family that she was going to college.

Later, her classmate Sifat called her mother pretending to be a kidnapper and demanded Tk1 lakh as ransom, threatening to rape her if the money wasn’t paid, said the OC.

Mahiya reportedly took shelter at Cynthia’s house on Wednesday.

When the ransom was not paid, she drank cough syrup to appear unconscious and lay behind her college as part of the act.

Sifat then called her mother again, claiming they had left her daughter behind as the ransom wasn’t paid.

Police later rescued Mahiya and first took her to Rupganj Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Narayanganj for further medical tests, he said.

Police said further interrogation is ongoing and legal steps are underway, added the OC.

Topics:

Narayanganj
Read More

Nahid: Why has law and order still not been restored?

Fire destroys 30 shops at Narayanganj Hawkers’ Market

NCP arch torched ahead of rally in Narayanganj

Ivy put on another 2-day remand in murder case

July Uprising: Case filed after 11 months of Ria Gope’s death

Ivy denied bail in three cases

Latest News

Ex-land minister Saifuzzaman, family members among 31 sued for embezzling 25C from UCBL

China’s Hydropower Project: Dhaka eyes zero or nominal impact

Chief Adviser directs to prepare list of victims killed by AL in 15 years

Adviser: Religious education being introduced for prisoners

Foreign adviser: Dhaka always wanted a good working relationship with Delhi

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x