Hasnat Abdullah: AL reorganizing over Milestone tragedy

The Awami League is reorganizing itself by capitalising on the recent Milestone incident, said Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer of the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

“We had thought fascism had collapsed. But what we are witnessing now is that the Awami League is using the Milestone incident as a political opportunity to rebuild itself,” he said.

The NCP leader made the comments on Thursday afternoon while addressing a post-march rally at the Abdul Quddus Makhan Municipal stage in Brahmanbaria.

“We urge all political parties to come together with an anti-fascist stance for the sake of the country and take a united stand against the Awami League,” he said.

Earlier, the leaders and activists of NCP brought out a march from Railgate area of Brahmanbaria district town around 11:45 am.

NCP Convenor Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, Chief Organiser (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, Senior Joint Convenor Samanta Sharmin and Joint Convenor Maulana Ashraf Mahdi were present there.

Criticising the healthcare system of the previous government, Hasnat said: “The past government left us with a broken healthcare system. If you walk on the streets, you will be run over by a bus. If you go to the hospital, you may die due to lack of treatment. Plane crashes, launch accidents — people die in every possible way. This state has never ensured the right to a natural death. We now demand from the state and the interim government to ensure natural death.”

“We wanted a reformed governance system but unfortunately, the former health minister had an honours degree in English, while the current one holds an honours in Bangla. Instead of appointing competent and skilled professionals, the government placed unqualified individuals in charge of our health sector. This is unacceptable. Was there not a single qualified doctor in all of Bangladesh to lead this system?”