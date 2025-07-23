Six killed in Natore truck-microbus collision

Six people were killed in a collision between a truck and a microbus in Baraigram upazila of Natore on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in front of the Tarmuj Pump area in Airmari on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway.

Among the deceased, only the microbus driver has been identified so far. He was Rubel Hossain, 32, a resident of Gangni upazila in Meherpur.

All the victims were passengers of the microbus, confirmed Bonpara highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ismail Hossain.

According to Bonpara highway police, the Dhaka-bound microbus from Meherpur collided head-on with a cement-laden truck coming from the opposite direction at around 9:30am in Airmari.

The microbus was completely mangled in the crash.

Five people, including driver Rubel Hossain, died on the spot.

Two others were seriously injured and taken to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where another person died from their injuries.

The remaining injured passenger was later transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Witness Mizanur Rahman said: “The microbus was overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the oncoming truck. Among the six people killed, four were women and two were men.”

OC Ismail said all the victims were travelling in the microbus.

The truck involved in the crash has been seized, but the driver managed to flee the scene, he added.