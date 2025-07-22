Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Two Milestone students laid to rest in Tangail

Several people from various walks of life attended the janaza to pay their respects

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 12:28 PM

Two students of the Milestone School and College, who died in an Air Force jet crash, have been laid to eternal rest in their respective villages.

The namaz-e-janaza for Tanvir Ahmed, 14, son of Rubel Mia from Nayapara village, Warshi Union, Mirzapur Upazila, was conducted at the local madrasa in his village around 9am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for Mehenaz Akter Humaira, 8, daughter of Delwar Hossain from Hotea Keranipara village, Sakhipur Upazila, took place at the marketplace field of her village.

Following the prayers, both students were laid to rest in their family graveyards. Several people from various walks of life attended the janaza to pay their respects.

The bodies of the deceased were brought to their homes in Tangail by ambulance the night before. Upon arrival, the families’ grief overwhelmed the skies of Mirzapur and Sakhipur Upazilas as relatives mourned the loss.

The parents of the deceased repeatedly broke down in tears, while neighbors and villagers gathered to offer support.

Tanvir Ahmed was an eighth-grade student at Milestone School and College. Mehenaz Akter Humaira was a third-grade student at the same institution. Her father is a teacher at Milestone School and College.

Family members expressed serious concerns about the presence of a training plane in the school area. They demand justice and call for a thorough review and reorganization to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Topics:

TangailMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Writ seeks ban on faulty aircraft operations in densely populated areas

Law, education advisers, press secretary besieged by protesting Milestone students

Crowd chaos outside burn institute after Milestone jet crash

Milestone jet crash: Health adviser visits burn institute

Mother dies trying to save daughter from Milestone jet crash

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

Latest News

Writ seeks ban on faulty aircraft operations in densely populated areas

Law, education advisers, press secretary besieged by protesting Milestone students

Crowd chaos outside burn institute after Milestone jet crash

Consensus Commission begins talks with political parties

Milestone jet crash: Health adviser visits burn institute

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x