Two Milestone students laid to rest in Tangail

Two students of the Milestone School and College, who died in an Air Force jet crash, have been laid to eternal rest in their respective villages.

The namaz-e-janaza for Tanvir Ahmed, 14, son of Rubel Mia from Nayapara village, Warshi Union, Mirzapur Upazila, was conducted at the local madrasa in his village around 9am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for Mehenaz Akter Humaira, 8, daughter of Delwar Hossain from Hotea Keranipara village, Sakhipur Upazila, took place at the marketplace field of her village.

Following the prayers, both students were laid to rest in their family graveyards. Several people from various walks of life attended the janaza to pay their respects.

The bodies of the deceased were brought to their homes in Tangail by ambulance the night before. Upon arrival, the families’ grief overwhelmed the skies of Mirzapur and Sakhipur Upazilas as relatives mourned the loss.

The parents of the deceased repeatedly broke down in tears, while neighbors and villagers gathered to offer support.

Tanvir Ahmed was an eighth-grade student at Milestone School and College. Mehenaz Akter Humaira was a third-grade student at the same institution. Her father is a teacher at Milestone School and College.

Family members expressed serious concerns about the presence of a training plane in the school area. They demand justice and call for a thorough review and reorganization to prevent such tragedies in the future.