Gopalganj still tense

Tension continues to grip Gopalganj even after the withdrawal of curfew early Sunday, as the district struggles to return to normalcy following Wednesday’s clashes that left five people dead and scores injured.

Even remote villages are feeling the aftershocks of the violence, said locals.

Although no curfew was in force on Sunday morning, shops remained closed and the streets were largely deserted.

The local administration imposed Section 144 in the district on Sunday to maintain the law-and-order situation after the end of curfew at 6am on Sunday.

The emergency restriction will remain in force until 8pm on Sunday, said District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman.

Besides, four cases were filed in connection with the deaths of four people in the violent clashes on Wednesday.

“Police filed the four cases with Sadar police station against 6,000 people on Sunday,” said Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station.

Although schools have reopened, student attendance has remained extremely low.

Teachers, however, were present as usual.

Some parents expressed concern over safety, saying they did not feel the environment was safe enough to send their children to school.

Since early Sunday, the main roads in the district town remained mostly empty with only a handful of rickshaws, vans, and auto-rickshaws seen operating.

The intermittent curfews, in place since Wednesday evening, have severely disrupted daily life.

Markets remain largely closed, and prices of essentials have surged due to low supply and high transportation risks.

Buyers are few, leaving sellers in distress as well.

Four separate cases were filed with the Kashiani, Sadar and Kotalipara police stations against over 3000 people. Leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated bodies were among the accused.

All the cases were filed on charges of obstructing police from performing duties, vandalism and arson attacks on vehicles.

Five people were killed and scores injured when activists of the Awami League and its banned student wing Chhatra League reportedly carried out attacks on an NCP rally in Gopalganj.

Later, the government imposed a curfew in the district in the wake of the violence.