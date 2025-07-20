Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Online GD services to be launched in Khulna, Barisal

Users can access GD services by downloading the Online GD app and completing one-time registration

Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 07:10 PM

All types of online general diary (GD) services will be launched at all police stations in Khulna and Barishal ranges, as well as in the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) jurisdictions, on Monday.

Currently, online GD services are operational at all 457 police stations under the Dhaka Range, Mymensingh Range, Sylhet Range and Sylhet Metropolitan Police, Chittagong Range and Chittagong Metropolitan Police, Rajshahi Range and Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, and Rangpur Range and Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

Previously, the online system allowed only GDs related to lost and found items.

From Monday, citizens under Khulna and Barishal ranges and KMP and BMP will have access to the full range of GD services online, covering a total of 122 police stations, says a police headquarters media release issued on Sunday afternoon. 

To use the services, users can download the Online GD app from the Google Play Store and register.

Registration is required only once.

For any assistance with registration or filing a GD, citizens can call the 24-hour hotline at 01320001428.

Topics:

BMPGeneral Diary (GD)
Read More

Online GD services now available in all districts of Rajshahi, Rangpur divisions

BNP leader files GD against Jubo Dal vice president

Savar woman files GD against husband for supporting BNP

50 years of unshackling and moving towards gender equality

BMP: 259 women, children victims of violence in January

Law minister files GD over fake Facebook accounts

Latest News

Madrasa teacher beaten to death in Satkhira, attacker lynched by mob

Thousands in Morocco call for end to Gaza war

England to host next three WTC finals

Shishu Hospital board cancels appointment of 65 doctors

Pacquiao held to draw by Barrios in world title return

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x