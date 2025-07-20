Online GD services to be launched in Khulna, Barisal

All types of online general diary (GD) services will be launched at all police stations in Khulna and Barishal ranges, as well as in the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) jurisdictions, on Monday.

Currently, online GD services are operational at all 457 police stations under the Dhaka Range, Mymensingh Range, Sylhet Range and Sylhet Metropolitan Police, Chittagong Range and Chittagong Metropolitan Police, Rajshahi Range and Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, and Rangpur Range and Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

Previously, the online system allowed only GDs related to lost and found items.

From Monday, citizens under Khulna and Barishal ranges and KMP and BMP will have access to the full range of GD services online, covering a total of 122 police stations, says a police headquarters media release issued on Sunday afternoon.

To use the services, users can download the Online GD app from the Google Play Store and register.

Registration is required only once.

For any assistance with registration or filing a GD, citizens can call the 24-hour hotline at 01320001428.