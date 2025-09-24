Online GD services to be available in all police stations from Thursday

The online general diary (GD) services will be available for the public in all the police stations across the country, with the launch of the services in all the railway police stations from Thursday.

“Online GD services in all 24 railway police stations in six districts will be launched on Thursday. With the launch of the services at the railway police stations, all types of online GD will be available at all the police stations across the country from Thursday,” according to a statement of the Police Headquarters.

Bangladesh Police has introduced the facility of doing all types of GD online from home instead of coming to the police station at the directives of the chief adviser.

“The online GD services are introduced as Bangladesh Police is committed to delivering police services to the doorsteps of the people in the fastest and easiest way,” the statement said.

To get an online GD service, one can get this service by downloading the “Online GD” app from the Google Play Store and registering. In this case, there is no need to register more than once.

If anyone has any difficulty in registering or doing online GD, they are requested to contact the hotline number 01320001428. The hotline operates around the clock.