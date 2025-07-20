Sunday, July 20, 2025

Protesting Awami League hartal, BNP men patrol Dhaka-Aricha highway

The move, they said, was aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing any potential damage to life or property

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 12:18 PM

Leaders and activists of the BNP, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal took position on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Dhamrai on Sunday night, protesting the hartal called by the now-banned Awami League.

The move, they said, was aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing any potential damage to life or property.

Around midnight, a group of BNP activists, led by Sunil Saha, former publicity secretary of the Dhaka district BNP, gathered in the Barbariya area of Gangutia Union. Some party members also patrolled the area on motorcycles to maintain vigilance on the highway.

Speaking to reporters, Sunil Saha said their presence was intended to ensure that no untoward incidents occurred during the Awami League’s hartal.

“We are here to protect public life and property, and to make sure no damage is done to any vehicles or transport during this unlawful strike,” he added.

BNP, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal activists from different levels of the party were also present at the scene.

