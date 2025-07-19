NCP’s Akhter says no progress on justice since uprising

NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossain on Saturday alleged that there has been no visible progress in ensuring justice for the killings, enforced disappearances, and political repression carried out during Sheikh Hasina’s rule, despite the months that have passed since the July mass uprising.

Speaking at a discussion at the National Press Club, held to mark the anniversary of the July–August mass uprising, Akhter criticized the absence of any tangible legal or institutional action in response to past atrocities.

“The hope of the mass uprising was to build a judicial framework capable of addressing the crimes of the past—oppression, disappearances, murder, and even massacres. But even after all these months, we have not seen any visible advancement in this regard,” he said.

He called on the government to take concrete steps towards realizing the aspirations of the uprising.

Highlighting constitutional shortcomings, Akhter said: “After the 1971 Liberation War, we received the 1972 Constitution, but it failed to deliver the nation of equality, dignity, and justice we aspired to. The economic rights of the people still lack constitutional recognition.”

He claimed that the existing constitution was drafted to concentrate state power in the hands of one individual. “This is why we have not seen any balance of power over the last five decades. There is now a necessity for a truly democratic constitution.”

Proposing a new constitutional framework, he said: “A new constitution should be formulated through an elected Constituent Assembly and must be protected from being altered at the will of a single political party. It should be based on the consensus of the ruling party, the opposition, and the people.”

Akhter also stressed the importance of unity among anti-fascist political forces, warning against internal divisions that stem from political competition and rivalries. “This was not the vision of the uprising. We wanted a Bangladesh free from the politics of vengeance, hatred, and muscle power—where a humane and citizen-focused government addresses the people’s real problems.”

Akhter cautioned against reducing the scope of the uprising to a small group of political actors, urging inclusivity. “The 2024 mass uprising must not be owned by a single party. It belongs to all of us. By equally embracing all anti-fascist forces, we can move forward toward our shared goals.”

Chaired by Rafiqul Islam Bablu, chief coordinator of Ganatantra Manch, the event was addressed, among others, by Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, and Mostafa Jamal Haider, chairman of the Jatiya Party (Zafar).