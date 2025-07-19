Fresh case filed over Gopalganj violence; 360 arrested so far

A fresh case has been filed against over 400 people in connection with the Gopalganj violence during a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally that left five people dead.

Shamim Al Mamun, sub-inspector of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, filed the case on Friday night against 54 named and 350 unnamed people.

The charges include torching police vehicles and creating obstructions by felling logs on Satpar Road in Sadar upazila on Wednesday, said officer-in-charge Sajedur Rahman.

This brings the total number of cases filed over the violence to four, with earlier cases naming around 2,500 people. Leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated bodies were among the accused.

So far, 360 people have been arrested in connection with the cases, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the local administration relaxed the ongoing curfew for 14 hours on Saturday, allowing public movement from 6am to 8pm.

The decision was announced by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Kamruzzaman late Friday night.

The curfew was imposed after violent clashes erupted during Wednesday’s NCP rally, allegedly attacked by activists of the Awami League and its banned student wing Chhatra League, resulting in five deaths.

A tense atmosphere continues to prevail in the district, with major roads remaining deserted and residents gripped by fear. Only a few small vehicles were seen on the streets since Thursday.

Though the curfew relaxation offered partial relief, fear and uncertainty linger. Some businesses reopened, but customer turnout remained low.

Most establishments stayed closed due to the weekly holiday, and transport services resumed only on a limited scale.