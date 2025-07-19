NCP leaders to arrive at Cox’s Bazar rally venue

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) leaders are expected to arrive shortly at the rally venue at Cox’s Bazar Public Library Field. As part of the ‘July March to Build the Nation’ campaign, NCP is set to begin its march on Saturday from Cox’s Bazar, covering five districts in the Chittagong Division.

The march commenced around 1pm from the central bus terminal in Cox’s Bazar.

SM Suja Uddin, joint secretary of NCP’s Central Committee, stated that to launch the campaign in five districts, including Cox’s Bazar, several key central leaders have arrived in the city.

These include NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Chief Organizer of the Southern Region Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer of the Northern Region Sarjis Alam, and Tasnim Zara.

The “July March” began at 1pm from the central bus terminal area and is passing through the city’s main roads to reach the Shaheed Daulat Ground at the Public Library and Institute, where a public rally will be held.

According to Suja Uddin, all necessary preparations for the rally have already been completed.

He added that people from different upazilas and unions of Cox’s Bazar district have expressed their intention to gather at the bus terminal area.

The July Movement has gradually moved from the outskirts to the centre of the city, and the march will follow the same path. The rally is expected to draw a massive crowd.

SM Suja Uddin further said: “Cox’s Bazar is a politically fertile land. It is an international city. We hope no incident like what happened in Gopalganj will take place here. We’ve held discussions with the Superintendent of Police and other law enforcement agencies regarding the NCP’s march. We are hopeful the program will end peacefully. We seek the cooperation of the law enforcement agencies.”

Omar Faruk, the NCP organizer for Cox’s Bazar district, stated that preparations have been made across all upazilas.

The march, resembling the July mass uprising, will start from the bus terminal and conclude in a public rally at Shaheed Daulat Ground near the Public Library.

He added that on their return journey, central leaders will greet people and distribute leaflets in Chokoria, Eidgaon, and Ramu.