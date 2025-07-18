Nahid: Why has law and order still not been restored?

National Citizens' Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam has questioned the continued deterioration of law and order, demanding answers from the government.

Referring to the attack on their political program, he said: "Last night, the archway of the July March was set on fire. Criminals set fire to stop this tide of people. We know how many murders have taken place in Narayanganj since the mass uprising. Why is law and order still not restored? We demand answers from the government. That same mafia system, the occupation regime, the godfather politics of the Awami League, is being rehabilitated."

He made these remarks on Friday afternoon at a rally in Chashara, Narayanganj during the July March program, Bangla Tribune reports.

Speaking at the rally about terrorism in Narayanganj, Nahid Islam said: "We will not play along with this mafia system. There was a mass uprising against this old game—we shed blood. The rules of the game must change. The game is still ongoing in Narayanganj. If it does not stop, prepare for another mass uprising."

"Narayanganj is the best example of the system this state runs on—where dynastic politics, mafia rule, and godfatherism have all merged into one. A few families have controlled this district for years. These systems must be dismantled."

He further said: "The families of those injured in July are still being threatened at their homes. Those who filed cases are living in insecurity. We will dismantle the sanctuary of terrorism that has been created in Narayanganj."

Also present at the event were NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Organizer of the Northern Region Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Zara, and Samanta Sharmin, along with other central leaders of the party.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, NCP leaders and activists brought out a procession starting from Nitaiganj in Narayanganj city, passing through Gate No 2 and ending at Chashara.