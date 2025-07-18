Adviser Khalid urges imams to address social issues during Jummah prayers

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain on Friday urged imams (Muslim Scholars) to address social issues in light of Islamic teachings during sermons (Khutba) of Jummah prayers.

He also mentioned that a mosque management policy would soon be published in the official gazette which would help ensure job security and a fixed monthly salary for imams, muezzins and caretakers.

Last year the government provided nearly Tk4 crore in financial assistance to these mosque officials he added.

He made the comments as chief guest while inaugurating the Khulna City Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center along with a divisional imam conference titled “Role of Imams and Islamic Scholars in Establishing Communal Harmony and Tackling Social Issues such as Terrorism, Corruption, Drugs, Dowry and Violence against Women,” held at the mosque in Nur Nagar in the city.

The adviser said that out of 564 model mosques planned nationwide, construction of 350 has been completed while the rest are underway.

These mosques aim to foster communal harmony, social cohesion and unity in society.

He said that the mosques will play an active role in preventing violence against women and children and will help build a brotherly atmosphere.

The more mosques are established the more worshippers will be created he said adding that prayer helps people avoid immoral and harmful behavior thereby reducing crime in society.

He further said that plans are underway to offer Quran and Hadith education to inmates through Islamic scholars.

Mosque-based programs for children’s and mass education have already begun he said and urged the local administration to ensure proper implementation.

Divisional Director of the Islamic Foundation in Khulna Md Asinuzzaman Sikder delivered the welcome speech.

During the event the chief guest distributed cheques worth Tk1.14 lakh from the Zakat Fund among 14 underprivileged individuals.

Constructed at a cost of around Tk17 crore the four-storey Khulna City Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center includes separate ablution and prayer spaces for men, women, the elderly and people with disabilities, imam training facilities, Hajj registration services, Islamic research center, Autism corner for children, mortuary washing facilities, Islamic book sales center, accommodation for imams and muezzins, guest room, conference room and car parking facilities.