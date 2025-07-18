Friday, July 18, 2025

Gopalganj unrest: Arrest tally hits 45 as curfew remains in force

There were few people seen on the streets as residents have been discouraged from going out unless it is an emergency

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 01:16 PM

Law enforcers have arrested 20 more people in connection with clashes with Awami League and Chhatra League activists over the NCP’s rally in Gopalganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

With this, the number of arrestees climbed to 45, Sajedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar police station, said on Friday.

He added that different forces arrested 20 people from parts of the district from Thursday morning to Friday morning and later turned them over to Gopalganj Sadar police.

Moreover, business establishments remained closed amid the curfew, and the number of vehicles plying the roads was small.

On the other hand, law enforcers, including the army and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), were seen patrolling the district to maintain law and order amid the curfew.

On Wednesday, more than 50 people, including police personnel, were injured in a series of clashes between Awami League, Chhatra League activists, and law enforcers over the NCP’s scheduled rally in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Of them, four people were declared dead that night, and those critically injured were shifted to several hospitals, including DMCH, from the district for advanced treatment.

Those earlier reported dead are Sohel Mollah, Dipto Saha, Imon Talukdar and Ramjan Kazi.

Another individual, Ramzan Munshi, 28, died on Friday.

In light of the deteriorating situation, the local administration initially imposed Section 144 in Sadar upazila and later enforced a curfew for 22 hours beginning at 8pm on Wednesday.

Just before the expiration of the curfew on Thursday, the government extended it until further notice, with a three-hour pause from 11am to 2pm.

The curfew remained in effect from 6pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday, and then will resume from 2pm onwards until further notice, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a three-member body to investigate the violent incidents that resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Topics:

GopalganjNational Citizen Party
