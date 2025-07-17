Friday, July 18, 2025

CA Yunus: July Charter preparation must be transparent, visible to the public

Commission members informed him that they are making maximum efforts to complete the July Charter by August 5

 

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus joins a meeting of the National Consensus Commission held at the State Guest House Jamuna. Photo: PID
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 10:53 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday urged that the July Charter preparation process be transparent and visible to the people.

He issued the directive during a meeting of the National Consensus Commission held at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The meeting was attended by Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz and members Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, and Dr Mohammad Ayub Mia.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah and Special Assistant Monir Haider were also present.

At the meeting, Prof Yunus, who also chairs the commission, was updated on the progress of the Consensus Commission’s work.

Commission members informed him that they are making maximum efforts to complete the July Charter by August 5.

The chief adviser congratulated the members for their unique role and dedication.

“This is a historic event. The aspirations of the mass uprising will be reflected through this. The entire process must be completed transparently and be visible to the people,” he said.

Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz reported that after discussions on eight issues in the second phase of political party dialogue, a consensus has been reached.

He added that talks are ongoing to reach an agreement on seven more issues.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunus
