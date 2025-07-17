Friday, July 18, 2025

EC releases updated rules for election observers

To qualify as an observer, individuals must be Bangladeshi citizens, at least 21 years old, and hold a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent qualification

File image of Election Commission building. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 10:14 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has released the Election Observation Guidelines 2025 for domestic observers ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

Under the new guidelines, observer organizations can deploy their representatives for three days—the day before the election, on election day, and the day after.

To qualify as an observer, individuals must be Bangladeshi citizens, at least 21 years old, and hold a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent qualification, said Md Shariful Alam, director of public relations at the EC Secretariat.

The updated policy replaces the 2023 guidelines and annuls the registrations of 96 observer organizations previously authorized under the former rules.

According to the new rules, observers must be nominated by an EC-approved organization. Anyone affiliated with a political party or its associated bodies, or those with a personal or financial interest in any contesting candidate, will not be eligible to serve as an observer.

Additionally, observers must not be voters or residents of the constituencies where they are deployed.

Only observers from registered organizations will be allowed to monitor the electoral process. Deployment is restricted to the three-day period surrounding the election.

Md Ashadul Haque, assistant director of public relations at the EC, said several new provisions have been included in the 2025 guidelines. While the minimum educational requirement has been raised, the minimum age limit has been reduced compared to previous policies, he added.

He also confirmed that observer registrations approved for the 12th parliamentary election have now been revoked.

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
