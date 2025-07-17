Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum has stressed the need for strengthening research-based medical education to ensure better public healthcare.

Speaking at an event with teachers and students of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, she said: “We must uphold the quality of medical education and produce doctors with human values for the greater welfare of the people.”

The adviser visited the medical college campus and observed various ongoing activities of the hospital and academic institution.

Earlier in the day, she toured the Habirbari Model Union Health and Family Welfare Centre, inspecting its wards and service units. During the visit, she spoke with patients and inquired about treatment quality, drug availability, and overall healthcare services.

Health Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Dr M Sarwar Bari, Brig Gen M Golam Ferdous, Principal Prof Dr Nazmul Alam Khan, and Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Mufidul Alam were also present.