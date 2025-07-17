Thursday, July 17, 2025

13 including 9 of a family get life-term for murder

Syed Ali, 30, was killed near a bus stand in 2016 over a long-standing feud

 

Update : 17 Jul 2025, 06:01 PM

A court in Kishoreganj on Thursday sentenced 13 people, including nine members of the same family, to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of a trader in Karimganj upazila.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nurul Amin Biplob handed down the verdict in the presence of seven of the accused.

Each of the convicts has also been fined Tk10,000, and failure to pay will result in an additional six months in jail.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Jalal Uddin confirmed that seven out of the 13 convicts were present in court during the pronouncement of the judgment.

According to case details, the murder took place on March 23, 2016, near Niamotpur bus stand, where 30-year-old Syed Ali, son of Haji Sundar Ali from Deopur village under Karimganj upazila, was brutally killed over a long-standing dispute.

Two days later, on March 25, Syed Ali’s elder sister, Parvin Sultana, filed a murder case with the Karimganj police station.

Following an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet on September 21, 2016, naming 13 individuals as accused in connection with the murder.

