Nahid Islam: March to be held to free Gopalganj from Mujibism

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Thursday said that fascists are turning Gopalganj into a safe haven and called for the immediate arrest of criminals operating in the district. He announced plans to march towards Gopalganj to permanently rid it of Mujibism.

He made these comments while addressing a rally as the chief guest at Janata Bank intersection in Faridpur town around noon.

The event was moderated by Sarjis Alam, chief organizer for the northern region of the party.

Nahid added that no more innocent civilians in Gopalganj should be subjected to murder. “Yesterday (Wednesday), the public witnessed a refined version of the Awami League. The ordinary people of Gopalganj must be freed from Mujibism. We will return to Gopalganj — this is not the final visit."

Issuing a warning, Nahid said: “Whatever happens, the July march will not be stopped. We will return home only after marching through all 64 districts.”

He added: “On August 3, we will gather at the Shaheed Minar to announce our manifesto and the July charter. People of Faridpur, we are here to fight for you. We are joined by our comrades as well.”

Earlier, NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said that India's loyalists still dream of bringing the Awami League back to power. “There is no room for Mujibist politics in this country. The Awami League has no place in a democratic system,” he said.

He urged the government to ensure justice by holding the Awami League accountable in order to safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty.

He also warned that if anyone tries to reintroduce the Awami League under the guise of civility, the people will strongly resist.

Meanwhile, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said in his speech that the Awami League will have no space as long as July lives on.

“There will be a fitting response to the attacks in Gopalganj. Gopalganj will be freed from the Awami League,” he said, also calling for the removal of Mujibists from Faridpur.

Earlier in the day, NCP leaders arrived at Faridpur Circuit House at 1:40pm, travelling from Madhukhali in Khulna.

From there, they began their march at 2:10pm, ending at the rally stage near the Janata Bank intersection.

The procession was joined by central leaders, district-level representatives, and activists from various upazilas.

Among those present were Dr Tasnim Jara, senior joint secretary of the NCP Central Committee; Samanta Sharmin, senior joint convener; Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer for the southern region; and Mohammad Riaz, convener of the Faridpur chapter of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, among others.

Following the rally, party leaders inaugurated the district party office in Alipur. They then visited the graves of July martyrs at Alipur cemetery and spoke with family members of the deceased. Later, they set off for Rajbari to continue their march.

Earlier in the morning, in the wake of violent incidents surrounding the NCP’s march in Gopalganj, security was heightened around the rally venue at Janata Bank intersection and throughout Faridpur town.

Alongside nearly 500 police personnel, intelligence agencies, Coast Guard, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and army units were deployed in strict formation.

Security forces were seen patrolling in armoured vehicles across various locations, while police personnel were stationed at key intersections. Over 500 law enforcement members were reportedly on duty.

Faridpur Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Jalil said: “Comprehensive security measures were taken centring the NCP’s march. In addition, law enforcement agencies remained on the highest level of alert.”

Leaders of the district unit of Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal said they had kept a watchful eye to ensure that no untoward incident or disorder took place during the NCP’s rally.

Meanwhile, district BNP leaders said that the NCP, as a political party, should be allowed to carry out its programs independently.