Thursday, July 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Home adviser visits injured police personnel in Gopalganj

A total of 25 people have been detained in connection with the Gopalganj incident

Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury visited the injured members of the police at Rajarbagh Police Hospital on the afternoon of Thursday. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 05:33 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury visited the injured police personnel who were hurt while trying to manage the situation centring the rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj.

He visited the injured members of the police at Rajarbagh Police Hospital on Thursday afternoon. 

Faisal Hasan, director (public relations) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that a curfew was imposed in Gopalganj from 8pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday following incidents of vandalism, arson, and crude bomb attacks during the NCP rally.

The situation is now under control.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, the home adviser said that 25 people have been detained in connection with the Gopalganj violence and are being brought under legal procedures.

A total of 10 police personnel were injured in the same incident.

Among them, two have already been transferred to the Central Police Hospital, and three others are being taken to Rajarbagh Police Hospital for advanced treatment.

Gopalganj, Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, National Citizen Party
