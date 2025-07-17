Thursday, July 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Met office forecasts rain across country

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 11:40 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours, commencing 9am.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet & Chittagong divisions; at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi & Barisal divisions and at a few places over Khulna division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued on Thursday morning.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C over Dhaka, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35°C in Rangamati, while Thursday's minimum temperature was 23.5°C in Tangail.

 

Topics:

RainfallBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
