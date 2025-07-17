Met office forecasts rain across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours, commencing 9am.

"Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet & Chittagong divisions; at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi & Barisal divisions and at a few places over Khulna division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin issued on Thursday morning.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C over Dhaka, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35°C in Rangamati, while Thursday's minimum temperature was 23.5°C in Tangail.