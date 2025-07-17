NCP leaders leave Khulna to join Faridpur rally

Central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) left Khulna on Thursday morning for Faridpur, traveling via Jessore and Narail, to join a procession and street rally in the district in the afternoon.

The convoy includes National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam, Chief Organiser of the North Sarjis Alam, Chief Organiser of the South Hasnat Abdullah, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Dr Tasnim Jara, along with other leaders.

According to NCP Khulna leader Ahmed Hamim Rahat, the NCP leaders began leaving gradually from 9am. The last convoy departed Khulna at 9:30am.

The leaders had been staying at the Circuit House and the City Inn Hotel.

On Wednesday, leaders and activists of the Awami League’s banned student wing, Chhatra League, reportedly attacked the NCP’s procession in Gopalganj.

At that time, there were chases and counter-chases between the attackers and the police, turning the entire area into a battlefield. The attack took place around 2:30pm on Wednesday.

The leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were besieged during this time. With the help of the army, the leaders managed to come to Khulna, where they held a press conference at the Khulna Press Club later that night.