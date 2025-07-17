Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NCP leaders leave Khulna to join Faridpur rally

The convoy includes Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Akhtar Hossain, and Dr Tasnim Jara

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam speaks at a press conference at Khulna Press Club, condemning the Gopalganj rally attack and announcing plans for nationwide demonstrations, on Wednesday night, July 16, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 11:12 AM

Central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) left Khulna on Thursday morning for Faridpur, traveling via Jessore and Narail, to join a procession and street rally in the district in the afternoon.

The convoy includes National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam, Chief Organiser of the North Sarjis Alam, Chief Organiser of the South Hasnat Abdullah, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Dr Tasnim Jara, along with other leaders.

According to NCP Khulna leader Ahmed Hamim Rahat, the NCP leaders began leaving gradually from 9am. The last convoy departed Khulna at 9:30am.

The leaders had been staying at the Circuit House and the City Inn Hotel.

On Wednesday, leaders and activists of the Awami League’s banned student wing, Chhatra League, reportedly attacked the NCP’s procession in Gopalganj.

At that time, there were chases and counter-chases between the attackers and the police, turning the entire area into a battlefield. The attack took place around 2:30pm on Wednesday.

The leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were besieged during this time. With the help of the army, the leaders managed to come to Khulna, where they held a press conference at the Khulna Press Club later that night.

Topics:

National Citizen Party
Read More

Gopalganj curfew extended to maintain law and order

Nahid Islam: March to be held to free Gopalganj from Mujibism

Home adviser visits injured police personnel in Gopalganj

BNP urges political parties to remain vigilant

Attack in Gopalganj: NCP to hold human chains in front of police stations in Dhaka

Constable withdrawn over remarks on Abu Sayed's mother

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x