Dhaka Tribune
Nahid accuses 'Mujibists' of obstructing NCP Gopalganj rally, vows resistance

'They tried to stop us, we will respond,' says NCP Convener Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam gave a speech at a rally in Gopalganj. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 04:23 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Wednesday accused "Mujibists" in Gopalganj of attempting to obstruct the party’s rally in the district, vowing continued resistance and calling for the establishment of a new Bangladesh.

“The Mujibists tried to block us today. During the July uprising, we had said, ‘If there is resistance, there will be a struggle — and we must win that struggle.’ They tried to stop us again, and this time, we will win. We will respond,” Nahid said during a brief address at the NCP's rally in the Pouro Park area of the town.

“Had there been no obstruction today, this park would have been overflowing with the people of Gopalganj. We did not come here to rename Gopalganj. We came with a promise of peace and a vision to build a new Bangladesh.”

He continued: “To those listening from afar, we came to Gopalganj today as part of our July march to help build the nation; we came here to establish the rights of the people of Gopalganj in a future Bangladesh. We are here with a call for peace and progress.”

The NCP convener added: “Those who support the mass uprising and believe in a new Bangladesh must now step up. Gopalganj must not become a sanctuary for Mujibism. If the police and administration fail to protect you, then it is our responsibility to protect Gopalganj — and to protect Bangladesh.”

Tensions surrounding the NCP’s march and rally in Gopalganj began building on social media from Tuesday night after party leaders announced a “march to Gopalganj” campaign on Facebook.

The next morning, NCP leaders reportedly faced resistance along the way to Gopalganj.

The rally venue at the park also came under attack, and vehicles belonging to the police and the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) had also reportedly been targeted earlier in the day.

Despite the obstacles, NCP leaders reached the rally venue and addressed the gathering.

GgopalganjNational Citizen Party
