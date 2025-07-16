Violence erupts as NCP motorcade attacked in Gopalganj

A group of unidentified individuals launched an attack on a motorcade of National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders after the party's rally in Gopalganj on Wednesday afternoon.

As the party's central leaders were departing the rally venue, a barrage of brickbats was hurled at their vehicles.

Several crude bombs were also exploded during the incident, according to media reports.

Although law enforcement officials, including police and RAB, attempted to escort the NCP leaders out of the town, they were forced to return due to the intensity of the attack.

A short while later, an army patrol team also came under attack at the same location.

According to the latest reports, the central leaders of the NCP were at the office of the district superintendent of police.

The attackers were engaged in a clash with law enforcement at the time of writing.