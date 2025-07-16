NCP Gopalganj rally venue attacked

Around 20 to 25 unidentified individuals launched an attack on the venue of a rally of the National Citizen Party in Gopalganj on Wednesday, vandalizing several chairs in the process.

Several crude bombs were also exploded during the incident, according to media reports.

NCP leaders and activists claimed police personnel left the area when the attack took place.

They came to the spot later and brought the situation under control.

This follows an attack earlier in the day on the vehicle of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Rokibul Hasan and another before that on a police vehicle in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Leaders and activists of the now-banned Chhatra League allegedly carried out the attack on the police vehicle.