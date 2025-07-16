Thursday, July 17, 2025

July Martyrs' Day: Nation observes day of mourning

Special prayers will be offered at all mosques and other places of worship across the country on Wednesday, seeking divine blessings for the departed souls

File image: The image shows students and job seekers protesting for cancelling the quota system in government jobs in Dhaka on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 01:04 PM

The government is observing Wednesday as a day of national mourning to commemorate July Martyrs' Day.

The day marks the death of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, who was shot and killed by police in Rangpur during an anti-quota protest on July 16 last year.

In recognition of the incident, the government has officially declared the day July Martyrs' Day.

A gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday announced the state observance of mourning on this occasion.

As part of the observance, the national flag is flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous and educational institutions, as well as at all government and non-government buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayers will be offered at all mosques and other places of worship across the country on Wednesday, seeking divine blessings for the departed souls.

The Islamic Foundation has requested all khatibs, imams, and mosque committees to organize special prayers and munajat across the country following Zohr prayers and seek eternal peace for the martyrs of the July uprising.

The Islamic Foundation will also host a special prayer session at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 1:30pm.

Topics:

Bangladesh Cabinet DivisionJulyAbu Sayed
