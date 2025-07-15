Rough weather halts launch, sea-truck services on 10 Bhola routes

Passenger launch and sea-truck services on at least 10 routes—including Bhola-Lakshmipur and Monpura-Dhaka—were suspended on Tuesday due to deteriorating weather in the coastal district of Bhola.

Despite the suspension, many passengers were seen defying the ban, risking their safety by travelling on unauthorised trawlers and speedboats.

Triggered by an active monsoon system, rough conditions have gripped the island district. Maritime ports have been placed under local cautionary signal No 3, while river ports remain under signal no 1.

The Meghna River saw a surge in water pressure Tuesday morning, resulting in high tide flooding parts of the Ilisha ferry terminal and temporarily disrupting vehicle movement.

Md Jasim Uddin, transport inspector of the BIWTA at Bhola River Port, confirmed that services on 10 internal routes had been suspended in line with weather advisories.

However, ferry operations on the Bhola-Ilisha route continue uninterrupted.