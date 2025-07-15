Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rough weather halts launch, sea-truck services on 10 Bhola routes

Ferry operations on Bhola-Ilisha route remain unaffected

Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 02:53 PM

Passenger launch and sea-truck services on at least 10 routes—including Bhola-Lakshmipur and Monpura-Dhaka—were suspended on Tuesday due to deteriorating weather in the coastal district of Bhola.

Despite the suspension, many passengers were seen defying the ban, risking their safety by travelling on unauthorised trawlers and speedboats.

Triggered by an active monsoon system, rough conditions have gripped the island district. Maritime ports have been placed under local cautionary signal No 3, while river ports remain under signal no 1.

The Meghna River saw a surge in water pressure Tuesday morning, resulting in high tide flooding parts of the Ilisha ferry terminal and temporarily disrupting vehicle movement.

Md Jasim Uddin, transport inspector of the BIWTA at Bhola River Port, confirmed that services on 10 internal routes had been suspended in line with weather advisories.

However, ferry operations on the Bhola-Ilisha route continue uninterrupted.

Topics:

Bholadisruption
Read More

Launch and sea-truck services resume in Bhola after a week

Incessant rainfall washes away crops, fish farms in Bhola, causes waterlogging

Heavy rainfall, strong monsoon winds disrupt launch services in coastal region

Inclement weather halts water transport on Bhola-Lakshmipur route

Over 5,000 homes damaged as storm, tidal surge hit Bhola

Government to build longest bridge to link Bhola, Barisal

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x