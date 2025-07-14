Students block railway in Bogra over safety demands

Students from Government Azizul Haque College in Bogra on Monday staged a three-hour railway blockade, demanding the construction of a level crossing gate near the college’s Notun Bhaban and the appointment of an attendant for it.

Their protest disrupted train services across northern districts for nearly two hours.

The demonstration followed an accident on July 6, when Rakib Hossain Mostakim Nazir, a third-year accounting student, was killed after his motorcycle was struck by a train at an unprotected crossing.

At 11am, a large group of students gathered at the railway tracks, calling on the government to act swiftly.

They urged authorities to prevent further loss of life and warned of stronger protests if their demands are ignored.

Due to the blockade, several trains were delayed.

The Dolonchapa Express from Santahar to Panchagarh was halted at Kahaloo Railway Station, while a commuter train from Lalmonirhat to Santahar was stopped at Bogra Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the Lalmoni Express from Lalmonirhat to Dhaka arrived at Bogra an hour late.

Railway officials, including Assistant Executive Engineer Narayan Prasad Sarkar, visited the protest site and spoke with the students.

They assured them that an attendant will be appointed within seven days and that construction of a rail gate will begin soon.

Afterwards, students ended the blockade at around 2pm.