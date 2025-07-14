Biman wraps up 2025 post-Hajj operations successfully

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has successfully concluded this year’s post-Hajj flight operations, ensuring the safe return of Bangladeshi pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the final return flight landed in Chittagong on Friday, officially marking the end of the national carrier’s Hajj operations for 2025.

As in previous years, returning pilgrims received Zamzam water as part of the airline’s post-Hajj service.

Biman, along with Saudi carriers Saudia and Flynas, jointly operated Hajj flights under the supervision of both the Bangladesh and Saudi governments.

More than a thousand Biman officials and staff were deployed to manage the additional Hajj flights and support services smoothly.

Besides air transportation, Biman handled ground services for all Hajj flights—including those operated by foreign airlines—at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and other key airports across the country.

The release stated that the successful execution of the large-scale operation reflects Biman’s capacity, professionalism, and commitment to national duty.

“Biman remains committed to maintaining this level of service and dedication in future Hajj operations,” it added.