Woman, two children killed in Mymensingh

A quiet morning in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh turned tragic on Monday as the bodies of a woman and her two children were discovered with their throats slit inside their rented home.

The victims were identified as Moyna Akter, 25, her seven-year-old daughter Raisa, and her two-year-old son Nirob.

Police suspect the murders were the result of domestic violence.

Moyna’s husband, Rafiqul Islam, who works night shifts at a local spring factory, found the bodies after returning home around 9am.

He discovered the door locked from the outside and, receiving no response to repeated calls, broke in—only to find his wife and children murdered.

Moyna, a garment worker, had been living with Rafiqul, their children, and Rafiqul’s younger brother, Nazrul Islam, 21.

The family originally came from Kendua upazila in Netrokona, but had relocated to Bhaluka for work.

Rafiqul reportedly left for his shift on Sunday evening, leaving Moyna, the children, and Nazrul at home. Everything appeared normal at the time.

Police were called shortly after the discovery. "We recovered the bodies and brought them to the station," said Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bhaluka Model police station. “A full investigation is underway.”

Nazrul, who has been missing since the incident, has become the primary suspect. “We believe he may be responsible for the killings,” OC Kabir added.

A manhunt is currently underway to locate Nazrul and uncover the motive behind the brutal crime.