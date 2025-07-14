Rail communication between Dhaka, northern Bangladesh resumes after 3 hours

Rail communication between Dhaka and northern Bangladesh has returned to normal three hours after a truck loaded with paddy was stuck on the railway line in Kaliakair, Gazipur.

On Monday, around 8am, the truck got stuck at the Sonakhali railway crossing on the Dhaka-Tangail railway route in the upazila. Juel Mia, senior assistant executive engineer of Joydebpur Railway Station, confirmed the matter.

He said, in the morning, while crossing the Sonakhali railway crossing on the Kaliakair-Dhamrai regional road, a truck loaded with paddy broke down and got stuck. Later, despite attempts with the help of locals, the driver could not move the truck.

Since then, train movement between Dhaka and northern Bangladesh was halted. Afterwards, the officer of Joydebpur railway station and the police arrived at the scene, and after three hours of effort, they removed the broken-down truck, and by around 11am, rail movement returned to normal.

Nadir Uz-Zaman, sub-inspector (SI) of Joydebpur Railway Junction Police Outpost, said that upon news of the paddy-loaded truck being stuck at the railway crossing, train movement on the Dhaka-Rajshahi railway route was stopped.

The Sirajganj Express train heading to Dhaka was stuck at Mirzapur station in Tangail for up to three hours. As a result, trains could not come from that side.