Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Kidnapped food official rescued after 5 hours in Khulna

Police took him to Khulna Sadar police station, where he received first aid

Map of Khulna. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 11:51 AM

A food inspector was rescued from Azgora BRB High School in Terokhada upazila early Monday after five and a half hours of being kidnapped from Khulna city.

The victim, Sushanta Kumar Majumder, currently serves as the food inspector and in-charge of Khulna’s no 4 ghat under the Food Department, was rescued with his hands, feet, and eyes tied around 12:30am.

Police took him to Khulna Sadar police station, where he received first aid.

According to police and local sources, a group of men identifying themselves as police abducted Sushanta from a tea stall near the no 4 ghat area around 7pm Sunday and they allegedly demanded ransom from the family.

Sushanta’s wife, Madhabi Rani Majumder, filed a complaint with Khulna Sadar police station.

Officer-in-Charge of Khulna Sadar police station said police launched a drive immediately after receiving the complaint.

Alarmed by the police drive, the kidnappers abandoned Sushanta at the field of BRB High School in Azgora village of Terokhada upazila, he said.

The OC said that the shopkeeper from whom the kidnappers allegedly collected ransom money via bKash has been brought in for questioning.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and arrest the kidnappers.

Read More

JnU students lock admin building over alleged Chhatra Dal attack

BNP offers to cooperate with govt on US tariffs

NCP accuses BNP, several other parties of obstructing fundamental reforms

Chhatra Dal slams attempts to erase its July uprising role

Six more NBR officials suspended for tearing up transfer orders

NID DG: Over 17,000 Bangladeshi expats enrolled as voters

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x