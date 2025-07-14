Kidnapped food official rescued after 5 hours in Khulna

A food inspector was rescued from Azgora BRB High School in Terokhada upazila early Monday after five and a half hours of being kidnapped from Khulna city.

The victim, Sushanta Kumar Majumder, currently serves as the food inspector and in-charge of Khulna’s no 4 ghat under the Food Department, was rescued with his hands, feet, and eyes tied around 12:30am.

Police took him to Khulna Sadar police station, where he received first aid.

According to police and local sources, a group of men identifying themselves as police abducted Sushanta from a tea stall near the no 4 ghat area around 7pm Sunday and they allegedly demanded ransom from the family.

Sushanta’s wife, Madhabi Rani Majumder, filed a complaint with Khulna Sadar police station.

Officer-in-Charge of Khulna Sadar police station said police launched a drive immediately after receiving the complaint.

Alarmed by the police drive, the kidnappers abandoned Sushanta at the field of BRB High School in Azgora village of Terokhada upazila, he said.

The OC said that the shopkeeper from whom the kidnappers allegedly collected ransom money via bKash has been brought in for questioning.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and arrest the kidnappers.