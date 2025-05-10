Saturday, May 10, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Oil train engine derails in Sreemangal

However, no damage was reported

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 09:03 PM

An empty oil-carrying train engine derailed due to a slight error by the driver while turning the train around near the Sreemangal railway station in the Moulvibazar section of the Sylhet-Akhaura rail line.

The incident occurred around 1:30pm on Saturday. However, no damage was reported.

According to railway sources, while attempting to turn the empty oil train around in the afternoon, the engine derailed due to a driver's error and got stuck in the soil beside the track. Several nearby houses narrowly escaped damage.

Sreemangal railway station master, Md Shakhawat Hossain said: “Around 1:30pm on Saturday, only the engine of the oil train was derailed. There was no damage or disruption to train operations; everything remains normal.”

SreemangalTrain derailment
