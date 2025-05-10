Saturday, May 10, 2025

Train services to southern region resume after 15hrs

Pointman Nazrul Islam will face departmental action, as he changed the signal or point without authorization, says an official

File image. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 02:43 PM

Train services on several southern routes from Dhaka resumed after 15 hours.

Train operations through the Padma Bridge returned to normal on Saturday after 11:00am, reports Bangla Tribune.

A probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Additionally, railway authorities have announced that departmental action will be taken against Pointman Nazrul Islam.

Earlier, on Friday at 9:05pm, the engine and two coaches of the Dhaka-bound Jahanabad Express derailed near Bhanga Bamnokanda Junction due to a wrong signal given by the pointman.

As a result, train services on the Dhaka–Khulna, Dhaka–Benapole, and Dhaka–Rajbari routes were suspended for 15 hours.

Although passengers faced significant suffering, no casualties were reported.

To recover the derailed train, railway officials and workers conducted rescue operations using two relief trains dispatched from Ishwardi and Khulna.

Bhanga Junction Assistant Station Master Suman Baroi said that the Jahanabad Express, heading to Khulna from Dhaka, derailed shortly after departing from Bhanga Rail Junction.

The front engine and a luggage van shifted from one track to another, he said.

Train services through the Padma Bridge on three southern routes were halted from 9:05pm the previous night, he added.

Recovery crews with cranes from Rajbari and Khulna worked to restore the line, and operations resumed by 11:00am.

Paksey Divisional Transport Officer of the railway, Hachina Khatun, confirmed that two cranes from Rajbari and Khulna were deployed to clear the derailed coaches and restore the track.

The incident occurred due to the pointman's error, she said.

Pointman Nazrul Islam will face departmental action, as he changed the signal or point without authorization.

A three-member investigation committee has been formed to look into the incident, she added.

Train serviceHalt
