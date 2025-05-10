Saturday, May 10, 2025

Train communication to southern region halted

A three-member probe committee has been formed

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 10:41 AM

Train operations between Dhaka and the southern region of the country remained suspended since Friday night following the derailment of two bogies of a train at Bhanga Bamonkanda Junction in Faridpur district.

Assistant Rail Station Master of Bhanga Junction, Sumon Baroi said one bogie and the engine of the Khulna-bound ‘Jahanabad Express’ train veered off the tracks shortly after departing Bhanga junction around 9:10pm on Friday, halting train services via the Padma Bridge to Dhaka–Khulna, Dhaka–Benapole and Dhaka–Rajbari routes.

The derailment occurred due to the mistake of point man Nazrul Islam and he has been suspended, he said.

Paksi Divisional Transport Officer Hasina Khatun said: “Nazrul Islam has been suspended for changing the signal without prior authorisation. We’ve found evidence of his fault. A three-member probe committee has been formed.”

Two relief trains from Rajbari and Khulna rushed to the spot and are trying to salvage the bogies with the help of cranes and railway staff.

The operations will resume by this noon, said Sumon Baroi.

No casualty was reported.

Khairuzzaman Shikdar, in-charge of Bhanga Bamonkanda Railway Junction, said all the passengers of the train left the area using other forms of transport overnight.

Topics:

Train serviceTrain derailment
