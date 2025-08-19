Train services resume in Brahmanbaria after four-hour halt

Train services on the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express were disrupted after the train detached into two sections while in motion on Monday.

Normal operations resumed around 10pm, about four hours after the incident, though schedules remain affected with trains now running at least an hour late.

The incident was confirmed by Ashok Kumar Das, assistant station master of Brahmanbaria Railway Station.

The train detached between two carriages as it entered Ashuganj Station in Brahmanbaria at 5:35pm, leaving the last five carriages behind near the Ashuganj Yard while the front portion entered the station.

This caused a temporary suspension of the up-line connection to Dhaka, though limited services continued on the down-line, resulting in delays and disrupted schedules. Passengers experienced significant inconvenience.

Advocate Syed Md. Jamal, a passenger on the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Godhuli, said: “I’ve been stuck at the station for over an hour. I’m worried whether we’ll be able to reach our destination. Those responsible for this incident should be investigated and held accountable.”

Another passenger, Md Nur, added: “My elder brother is flying abroad tonight. The train’s disrupted schedule has made it uncertain whether we’ll reach on time. The government should take measures to ensure train schedules are maintained and investigate the cause of the accident.”

Passenger Mohammad Uzzal Mia said: “By a narrow margin, travelers in the detached five carriages escaped unharmed. If another train had arrived on the up-line, it could have collided with the detached section, causing a serious accident. Thankfully, we narrowly avoided a major disaster.”

Efforts to retrieve the detached section were further hampered when the engine of the Karnaphuli Express also broke down, exacerbating passenger delays. Due to the up-line closure, the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Godhuli and Joyontika Express departed Brahmanbaria Station one to one-and-a-half hours late.

By 10pm, up-line operations resumed, and the detached carriages were moved to Bhairab Junction. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the detachment.