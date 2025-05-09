Friday, May 09, 2025

Blockade in Khulna demanding ban on Awami League

The program began on Friday at noon

Blockade in Khulna demanding ban on Awami League on Friday, May 9, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2025, 08:18 PM

Students and citizens have staged a blockade at Shibbari intersection in Khulna, demanding a ban on the Awami League.

The program began on Friday noon.

Leaders and activists from various organizations, including the NCP, Islami Andolon, Islami Chhatra Shibir, Islami Chhatra o Jubo Andolon and Red July, participated in the demonstration.

During the protest, participants chanted slogans such as “Delhi na Dhaka- Dhaka, Dhaka","Awami League er thikana, ai Banglay hobena" and “Awami League—banned, banned.”

Speakers at the blockade and sit-in declared that there will be no place for the Awami League in this Bengal.

They labeled the Awami League and its affiliates as terrorist organizations, accusing them of subjecting students and citizens to oppression and injustice for the past 16 years.

They asserted that the Awami League lost its moral right to remain in this land on August 5 and demanded its immediate ban.

Topics:

Khulnapolitical partiesAwami League (AL)
