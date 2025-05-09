Temperature hits 41°C in Chuadanga amid severe heatwave

The highest temperature in Chuadanga on Friday has been recorded at 41°C, with a severe heatwave sweeping over the region.

This temperature was recorded on Friday by the Chuadanga Regional Weather Observatory.

Since morning, the scorching sun has caused intense heat across the area, accompanied by hot winds.

Rakibul Hasan, an observer at the Chuadanga Weather Observatory, confirmed that the maximum temperature in the district was 41°C.

He added that the temperature may rise further in the coming days.