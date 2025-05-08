JnU students demand PSC reform, end to quotas

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) have placed a 10-point demand, including the reform of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and ensuring transparency and accountability in all recruitment exams.
Among their key demands are the withdrawal of the decision to hand over police verification authority to the Police Verification Committee and the abolition of the women’s and science quotas.
The students presented these demands at a press conference held on Thursday beneath the Shaheed Rafiq Bhaban.
During the press conference, they highlighted various allegations of corruption, question leaks, and irregularities in recruitment exams and urged the authorities to take effective measures to address these issues.
Sajjad Hossain Munna, spokesperson for the PSC Reform Movement at Jagannath University, said: “We are disheartened by the continuous corruption, question leaks, and lobbying in the recruitment process. We want jobs based solely on merit and fair competition. These demands are our path to claiming our fundamental rights.”
Another student, Jesmin Akter, said: “It should not be about women’s or science quotas—recruitment must be based on verifying a candidate’s merit. The abuse of the quota system is depriving the truly qualified candidates.”
Their demands include:
In all recruitment exams up to 16th grade—including for assistant teachers, Bangladesh Railway, and the Directorate General of Food—written exams must be held in addition to preliminary tests.
If there are allegations of question leaks on social media, the exam should be canceled upon objective proof.
To prevent lobbying in recruitment recommendations, the score allocated to the viva voce should be reduced.
Exemplary punishment must be ensured for those involved in question leaks, as well as proxy candidates and those using devices for cheating.
The 20% science quota in primary school teacher recruitment should be abolished.
Application fees for autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private institutions must be kept at a reasonable level.
Along with the final merit list, a waiting list of one-third the number of total posts must be published, and appointments must be made from this list within a year.
Previous recruitment exams under BSCIC, CGDF, Biman Bangladesh, the Directorate General of Food, BIBM, Bangladesh Railway, and the Directorate of Primary Education must be brought under high-level investigation.
The decision to hand over private teacher recruitment to the Police Verification Committee must be withdrawn.
The 30% women’s quota in teacher recruitment must be abolished.