JnU students demand PSC reform, end to quotas

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) have placed a 10-point demand, including the reform of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and ensuring transparency and accountability in all recruitment exams.

Among their key demands are the withdrawal of the decision to hand over police verification authority to the Police Verification Committee and the abolition of the women’s and science quotas.

The students presented these demands at a press conference held on Thursday beneath the Shaheed Rafiq Bhaban.

During the press conference, they highlighted various allegations of corruption, question leaks, and irregularities in recruitment exams and urged the authorities to take effective measures to address these issues.

Sajjad Hossain Munna, spokesperson for the PSC Reform Movement at Jagannath University, said: “We are disheartened by the continuous corruption, question leaks, and lobbying in the recruitment process. We want jobs based solely on merit and fair competition. These demands are our path to claiming our fundamental rights.”

Another student, Jesmin Akter, said: “It should not be about women’s or science quotas—recruitment must be based on verifying a candidate’s merit. The abuse of the quota system is depriving the truly qualified candidates.”

Their demands include: